CEO & Cofounder at Neeva, ex-SVP at Google
Cofounder at Neeva, ex-VP at Google, Youtube
Ex-President of Google Americas
Ex-SVP of Search at Google
“Neeva makes it so much easier to focus on what I want to read now that I don't have to dodge all the ads.”
“It will not show any advertisements and it will not collect or profit from user data. ”
“Excellent results. For scientific queries, Neeva places legitimate science and medical results front and center.”
“Neeva users will pay...to get the search results they want rather than what advertisers want them to see.”