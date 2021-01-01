neeva wordmark
Real search results only.
No ads ever.

Created by ex-Google execs, Neeva gives you a private, ad-free search experience with only real results.
No credit card required to sign up. Get 3 months free, then just $4.95 per month.

did you know

40% of your search results are actually ads?

100% real results with Neeva

featured by

did you know

1000s of trackers follow you every week?

We block all trackers to keep your data safe.

See Our Bill of Rightsicon arrow right

did you know

You get generic results when you search?

We let you pick the news sources you trust and retailers you love.

See All Featuresicon arrow right

Join search designed for you, not advertisers.

Created and backed
by former Google executives

From the experts who know search best.

Our Storyicon arrow right

Sridhar Ramaswamy

CEO & Cofounder at Neeva, ex-SVP at Google

Vivek Raghunathan

Cofounder at Neeva, ex-VP at Google, Youtube

Margo Georgiadis

Ex-President of Google Americas

Bill Coughran

Ex-SVP of Search at Google

Why people love Neeva

    “Neeva makes it so much easier to focus on what I want to read now that I don't have to dodge all the ads.”

    Jeanie S.

    retired

    “It will not show any advertisements and it will not collect or profit from user data. ”

    “Excellent results. For scientific queries, Neeva places legitimate science and medical results front and center.”

    Mike T.

    IT Project Manager

    “Neeva users will pay...to get the search results they want rather than what advertisers want them to see.”